Delhi violence: AAP govt issues phone number, email to report hate content

The Delhi Government has launched a phone number and an email id for the public to report content that has potential to disturb communal harmony, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said on Tuesday after the meeting of Peace and Harmony Committee. Bhardwaj said, "The second meeting of Peace and Harmony Committee was held today. We have launched an email ID dvscommittee@delhi.gov.in and phone number 8950000946, where people can file complaint against content that has potential to disrupt communal harmony in society."

On Monday, soon after chairing the first meeting of Delhi Assembly's 'Peace and Harmony Committee', Bhardwaj had said a phone number and an email address would be issued so that people can file complaints against those spreading fake and hate messages.The MLA had also said that during the meeting it was suggested that the complainants should be rewarded with Rs 10,000. However, the amount of reward is yet to be decided. The Delhi Assembly had constituted a 9-member committee, headed by Bharadwaj and includes Atishi and Raghav Chadha. The committee also includes MLAs Abdul Rehman, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, B.S. Joon, Dilip Pandey, Jarnail Singh, Kuldeep Kumar as its members.

At least 47 people have been killed and more than 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged in the north-east Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.