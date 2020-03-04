Left Menu
Development News Edition

POLL-Healthcare the top concern for many Super Tuesday voters - Edison Research

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 05:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 05:08 IST
POLL-Healthcare the top concern for many Super Tuesday voters - Edison Research

Voters in Super Tuesday Democratic presidential primaries named healthcare as their top political issue, with more than half backing a Medicare for All plan championed by candidate Senator Bernie Sanders, according to Edison Research exit polling.

Voters in five of the bigger states holding primary elections on Tuesday also said the coronavirus outbreak was a factor in their decision, the poll said. The political and economic crisis over the outbreak, which has infected some 90,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,000, is escalating. Edison, which compiles voter polls and live election results for media organizations including ABC News, CBS News, CNN, NBC News and Reuters, also found that voters would back whoever the party ultimately picks to challenge President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 general election.

Here are other highlights from the poll, which was based on interviews with people who voted on Tuesday in 12 of the 14 Super Tuesday states, including Texas, California, Massachusetts and Virginia. The proportions may change as more polling is conducted and votes are tallied: ** A large majority of Democratic primary voters said they will support the party's nominee regardless of who it is, including nine out of 10 primary voters in California, eight of 10 in Virginia, eight of 10 in Massachusetts, and eight of 10 in North Carolina.

** Late deciders varied in significance from state to state: two of 10 of Texas and California Democratic primary voters say they made up their minds in the last few days, compared with five of 10 in Massachusetts and Virginia. ** Less than two of 10 voters in the Super Tuesday primaries are first-time primary voters.

** Super Tuesday voters named healthcare as their top issue, and more than half support a government-run single-payer system. ** At least seven out of 10 voters in California, Texas, Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee said that the recent coronavirus was a factor in their decision. Those were the only states in which the question was put to voters.

** Edison polled voters in 12 of the 14 states holding primaries on Tuesday. It did not conduct exit polls in Arkansas and Utah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Tornadoes kill at least 25 in Tennessee on Super Tuesday, crews search for missing

A string of tornadoes tore through Nashville, Tennessee, and surrounding counties early on Tuesday, killing at least 25 people, leaving others missing and reducing neighborhoods to rubble as voters across the state cast ballots in the Super...

U.S. senators want Britain to reconsider using Huawei equipment

Twenty Republican and Democratic U.S. senators came together on Tuesday to urge British lawmakers to reconsider their governments decision to allow Chinas Huawei to be among the suppliers for the countrys 5G mobile telephone network, the la...

A future without snow? French ski resorts adapt to warming climate

By Elena Berton PARIS, March 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As France grapples with its second warmest winter since 1900, once popular ski resorts are grappling with some tough choices bring in fresh snow, find new tourist activities, or di...

Resurgent Biden projected to win Virginia, Sanders takes Vermont on Super Tuesday

Joe Biden was projected to take Virginia and front-runner Bernie Sanders was declared the winner in his home state of Vermont as polls closed in those two states on Tuesday, the biggest day of voting in the Democratic presidential nominatin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020