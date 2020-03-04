Biden having 'good night' he sees getting 'even better'
Los Angeles, Mar 4 (AFP) Joe Biden hailed Super Tuesday as a "good night" that was getting "even better" as he secured early wins over Bernie Sanders in the race to win the Democratic presidential nomination
"It's a good night and it seems to be getting even better! They don't call it Super Tuesday for nothing," he told cheering fans in Los Angeles
The former vice president built a lead as 14 states voted to pick the Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump, with seven projected wins against three for Sanders. (AFP) RUP
