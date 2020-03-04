Biden having 'good night' he sees getting 'even better'

Los Angeles, Mar 4 (AFP) Joe Biden hailed Super Tuesday as a "good night" that was getting "even better" as he secured early wins over Bernie Sanders in the race to win the Democratic presidential nomination

"It's a good night and it seems to be getting even better! They don't call it Super Tuesday for nothing," he told cheering fans in Los Angeles

The former vice president built a lead as 14 states voted to pick the Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump, with seven projected wins against three for Sanders. (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

