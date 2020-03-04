Left Menu
Sanders campaign requests emergency injunction to keep Los Angeles County polls open

  Updated: 04-03-2020 09:40 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 09:40 IST
The campaign of presidential candidate Bernie Sanders requested an emergency injunction on Tuesday asking for polls in Los Angeles County to stay open for an extra two hours after reports of delays and long lines in the Democratic primary vote.

According to the request filed with Los Angeles County elections chief Dean Logan, "multiple polling locations in the County have experienced extreme wait times for individuals to vote, including wait times up to four hours to cast a ballot."

Los Angeles County is one of several big jurisdictions in California that used new voting machines and procedures in the Super Tuesday primary.

