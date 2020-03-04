Left Menu
Development News Edition

LS adjourns till noon as protests over Delhi violence continue

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 11:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 11:51 IST
LS adjourns till noon as protests over Delhi violence continue

Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Wednesday amid Opposition protests over Delhi violence even as the government maintained that the matter will be discussed next week in the House. Soon after proceedings began, Congress members trooped into the Well shouting slogans and some of them displayed placards, demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was not present and the proceedings, which went on for little over five minutes, were chaired by BJP member Kirit Solanki. Seeking to pacify protesting members, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the government was ready to have a full discussion on Delhi violence in the House on March 11 after Holi.

After restoring normalcy, discussion can take place, the minister said and also alleged that Opposition members did not want the House to function. Discussion on Delhi violence would take place in Rajya Sabha on March 12, he added.

Nearly 30 members from the Congress were in the Well. Some of them were heard asking where was the Speaker and also shouted 'we want justice'. Despite the din, two questions were taken up during the Question Hour. Supplementaries to a query related to coal production was answered by Joshi, who is also the Coal Minister.

Solanki told agitating members that Question Hour should continue. As the ruckus continued, he adjourned proceedings till noon.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, among others, were present in the House. Both Houses have been witnessing disruptions over Delhi violence since the second leg of the Budget session began on March 2..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 20 Afghan soldiers, police officers killed in renewed Taliban violence

Kabul Afghanistan, Mar 04 SputnikANI More than 20 Afghan soldiers and police officers were killed in northern Afghanistan overnight in the latest Taliban attack following the end of a week-long reduction of violence and signing of a US-Tali...

Cong to issue whip to MLAs in Madhya Pradesh for RS polls

The Congress will issue a whip to its 114 MLAs for the March 26 polls to three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh, a minister said on Wednesday, hours after the ruling party accused the BJP of taking some of its MLAs to Haryana in a bid to...

Handheld Introduces the Nautiz X41, a Rugged Enterprise Tool for Increased Efficiency

Handheld Group, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today announced the new NAUTIZ X41, a rugged Android device built for mobile workers in logistics, warehousing, utilities, field service, public transportation, security and...

SC asks Delhi HC chief justice to hear riot victims' plea seeking lodging FIRs against politicians for alleged hate speeches on March 6.

SC asks Delhi HC chief justice to hear riot victims plea seeking lodging FIRs against politicians for alleged hate speeches on March 6....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020