Digvijaya alleges BJP escorted 3 MP Congress MLAs, one Independent to Bengaluru

Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party has escorted four Madhya Pradesh MLAs, including three from his party, to Bengaluru. "Last night, two charter planes were booked by BJP to take MLAs to Bengaluru. One was a 9-seater plane while the other was 12-seater. In the 12-seater plane, four MLAs were taken to Bengaluru. Out of them, three Congress MLAs Bisahulal Singh, Raghuraj Kansana and Hardeep Dang and one Independent MLA Surendra Singh," Singh told reporters here.

"Their phones were taken away. They were taken there (Bengaluru). Kansana was forcefully made to board the plane. Bisahulal Singh was also forcefully taken away against his will. We are not able to contact them," he said. The Congress leader accused former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra and some other BJP leaders for the political turmoil in the state.

Singh refuted that there was any rift within the party and said Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and all Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders were united. Congress has accused BJP of holding captive MLAs, including Congress and independent lawmakers at a hotel in Gurugram. Digvijaya Singh has accused BJP of resorting to horse-trading in order to bring down the Kamal Nath government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.