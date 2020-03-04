Madhya Pradesh BJP leader claims 15-20 Congress MLAs are in his touch

Former Madhya Pradesh water resources minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra on Wednesday claimed that around 15-20 Congress MLAs are in his contact. Talking to ANI, Mishra said: "Around 15-20 MLAs are in our contact. MLAs do keep in touch with me. Congress MLAs are not able to get their work done, it increases their discontentment from their own government as they are answerable to the people."

"This government will fall because of its burden. From MLAs to Chief Minister, everyone is involved in corruption. Their own MLAs are fed up with the Kamal Nath government. They are accusing us to get away with the discontent of their own MLAs." On Monday, Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.

In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

