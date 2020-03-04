Guj Assembly Speaker reprimands LoP over tablet price row

Gujarat Assembly Speaker on Wednesday reprimanded Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani for failing to prove his allegation that the BJP government has paid Rs 162 crore extra for the purchase around three lakh 4G calling tablets. A proposal to reprimand the Congress leader was moved by the BJP government and accepted by Speaker Rajendra Trivedi on Wednesday.

As Dhanani was not present in the House, Deputy Leader of Opposition Shailesh Parmar urged the speaker to discuss the issue in Dhanani's presence on Thursday. However, state Parliamentary and Legislative Affairs Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama urged the speaker not to show any leniency, claiming that although Dhanani was given three days, he did not produce any proof to back his charge.

"Leader of opposition is a position that carries a lot of responsibility. Political leaders must remain honest in public life. One must never mislead the House. There is no harm in saying sorry if you had said a lie. You cannot level allegations without any proofs," Trivedi said. "The papers submitted to me by Dhanani do not back his claim that a tablet is available for Rs 1,400. Dhanani only tried to defame the government.

"This is a serious matter for me. Although he was given time, he neither submitted any proof nor tendered an apology for telling a lie. Thus, I accept the government's proposal to reprimand him," the speaker added. On February 27, Dhanani had claimed in the Assembly that the BJP government has paid Rs 162 crore more than the actual price to the vendor as the Lenovo tablet is available at much cheaper rate than the amount paid by the administration after tendering process.

While the government paid Rs 6,667 per piece, it is available for Rs 1,400 on e-commerce platforms, Dhanani had alleged, adding that the government paid Rs 5,200 more for each unit. These tablets are to be given to around three lakh first year college students under a state government scheme launched three years back.

When Chudasama confronted him the next day saying the Congress leader mistook a 7-inch touchscreen as a tablet, Dhanani had sought time to check the government's claim. Chudasama said it is the touchscreen, a replacement part of the tablet, which is sold for Rs 1,400, not the Lenovo tablet.

He said the same tablet is priced at Rs 7,000 on e- commerce portals. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had on Tuesday asked Dhanani to either submit the proof or tender an apology.

After a heated debate, Dhanani had said he will submit the proof to the speaker..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

