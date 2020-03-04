Left Menu
Unruly scenes in Punjab assembly over MLA's remarks against finance minister

  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 18:39 IST
The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday witnessed unruly scenes when several Congress legislators took on Akali MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu after he allegedly made some objectionable comments against Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal. Tempers ran high in the House when many ruling party legislators pushed and manhandled Tinu on the floor of the House, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings for 15 minutes.

Later, the House passed a privilege motion against Tinu and the matter was referred to the privilege committee. Earlier, Adampur MLA Tinu had protested against not being given time for raising an issue related SC scholarships.           Though Speaker Rana KP Singh asked an AAP legislator to speak on his call attention notice, Tinu went to the well of the House carrying a placard.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brham Mohindra described Tinu's behaviour unacceptable and condemnable, urging the speaker to take appropriate action. Tinu showed the placard to the chair and then reached near the bench of Badal after crossing the floor.

The Akali MLA also showed the placard to Badal and allegedly made some comments, prompting the finance minister to rise from his seat and react angrily. Taking notice of Tinu's behaviour, several Congress MLAs, including Kulbir Singh Zira, Barindermeet Singh Pahra and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, came to the floor of the House.

Zira and Pahra, who made angry gestures, even pushed Tinu and tried to snatch the placard from him. Heated exchanges took place between the Congress MLAs and Tinu.

Sensing trouble, Akali MLAs Sukhwinder Kumar, Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra, Baldev Singh Khaira and BJP's Arun Narang tried to calm down the Congress legislators. Ruling party MLA Pargat Singh also intervened and tried to pacify his fellow members.           After the 15-minute adjournment when the House reassembled, ministers Mohindra and Charanjit Singh Channi described Tinu's conduct "shameful" and said he made some personal and objectionable remarks against Badal. "I have never seen the FM getting provoked this way. You can well understand that what would have been said which forced the FM to stand up from his seat and react," said Mohindra, bringing the privilege motion.

Later, Akali Dal legislative wing leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon claimed that Tinu was manhandled and abused. Dhillon urged the speaker to hold a meeting in his chamber to resolve the issue. Later talking to the media, Tinu alleged that the finance minister used a cuss word against him. Tinu said he was just asking the finance minister why funds meant for the SC community, particularly the scholarship, were not being disbursed. PTI CHS VSD RDK.

