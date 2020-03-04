Ukraine president: priorities remain unchanged despite reshuffle

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he wanted to convey to international partners that his administration's priorities remained unchanged, despite a sweeping government reshuffle.

Ukraine is committed to European integration, NATO membership and reforms, Zelenskiy said at a special session of parliament discussing the resignation of Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk and the departure of many senior ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.