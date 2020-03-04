Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bloomberg abandons presidential bid as Biden surge reshapes Democratic race

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 21:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 21:20 IST
Bloomberg abandons presidential bid as Biden surge reshapes Democratic race
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ended his U.S. presidential campaign on Wednesday and endorsed new Democratic front-runner Joe Biden, whose campaign for the White House streaked ahead with a string of electoral victories on Super Tuesday. In another move that could reshape the race to find the Democrat who will face Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election, candidate Elizabeth Warren is "talking to her team to assess the path forward," a campaign aide said. The liberal U.S. senator from Massachusetts, who was seeking to become America's first female president, had disappointing results across the board on Tuesday.

The Democrats' campaign is now looking like a two-horse race between former Vice President Biden and leftist Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. Bloomberg dropped out after lavish spending on campaign ads across the United States failed to deliver convincing results on Tuesday, the biggest day of voting in the Democratic nomination campaign, with contests in 14 states.

"A viable path to the nomination no longer exists," Bloomberg, 78, said in a statement. Endorsing Biden, Bloomberg said: "I will work to make him the next president of the United States." Bloomberg did not say whether he would spend part of his fortune to help Biden, until now his Democratic rival. A resurgent Biden, 77, rolled to victories across the South, Midwest and New England on Tuesday, setting up a one-on-one battle against Sanders, who won three states and led in California.

Biden, whose campaign was on life support just weeks ago, won nine of 14 states voting on Super Tuesday, including surprise victories in Texas and Massachusetts. U.S. stocks jumped more than 2% moments after the market opened on Wednesday as investors cheered Biden's good night. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 466.27 points, or 1.80%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP trying to bring down elected govt in MP, such conspiracies blot on democracy: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of attempting to bring down its government in Madhya Pradesh by poaching MLAs using money and power, and said such conspiracies were a blot on democracy. The opposition party also said it was hopefu...

Durgawati reservoir project to be completed by 2020-21: Bihar

The Durgawati reservoir project will be completed by 2020-21, Bihar water resources minister Sanjay Kumar Jha told the state assembly on Wednesday. The project when completed would help in irrigation in Kaimur and Rohtas districts.The found...

Motor racing-Seven F1 teams challenge secret Ferrari settlement

Seven of Formula Ones 10 teams put on a rare show of unity on Wednesday in threatening legal action against a confidential settlement between the governing FIA and Ferrari over the Italian teams 2019 power unit.The teams -- all those not po...

EU borders to stay closed to migrants: France

The European Union will not give in to blackmail by Turkey and borders will remain closed to migrants despite Ankaras threat to let them pass, Frances Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Wednesday. The borders of Greece and the Schenge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020