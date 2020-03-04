Ukrainian lawmakers appoint presidential nominee Shmygal as new PM

Ukrainian lawmakers on Wednesday appointed Denys Shmygal as the new prime minister after he was nominated for the role by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy following the departure of Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk.

Shmygal had been deputy prime minister in Honcharuk's cabinet. In a speech before the vote, Shmygal said he would revise the 2020 budget and that the strong hryvnia currency had hit exports.

