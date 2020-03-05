Din in Council as BJP rakes up issue of case against NCP MLC

The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Thursday witnessed ruckus after the BJP tried to corner the state government over the case of harassment and cruelty registered against NCP MLC Vidya Chavan and her family members. Due to the commotion, Deputy Chairperson of the Council, Neelam Gorhe, adjourned the House twice.

This took place during a discussion on women's issues. Vidya Chavan and four members of her family, including husband and two sons, have been recently booked in a case of alleged harassment, cruelty and assault on her daughter-in law.

The FIR against the MLC and her family members was registered at the suburban Vile Parle police station, based on a complaint lodged by her daughter-in-law on January 16. When the discussion on women's issues was on in the Upper House, BJP member and Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar made a reference to the case registered against Chavan.

Without naming the NCP legislator, Darekar said, "As we talk about women's issues, we have a member here who has accused her daughter-in-law of having extra-marital affairs. This is not the way to treat a woman." Congress member Bhai Jagtap and NCP's Hemant Takale immediately rushed to the Well of the House objecting to Darekar's remarks directed at Chavan.

However, BJP's Prasad Lad, Bhai Girkar and others demanded that Darekar be allowed to complete his statement. Amid the commotion, Gorhe adjourned the House for ten minutes.

When the House reassembled, noisy scenes continued as Darekar tried to speak on the issue, but members of the ruling parties objected to it. As the din continued, the House was once again adjourned for five minutes. The House had decided to discuss women's issues ahead of the International Women's Day celebrated on March 8..

