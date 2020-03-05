Ivory Coast's Ouattara says he won't run for re-election

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said on Thursday he would not stand for re-election in October, ending speculation about his political future.

Ouattara had previously said he would run if his longtime political rivals were candidates, but he declared in a speech before lawmakers that he would hand over power to a new generation after 10 years in office.

