Left Menu
Development News Edition

Speaker suspends Cong MLAs, withdraws order later

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 20:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 20:36 IST
Speaker suspends Cong MLAs, withdraws order later

Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami on Thursday suspended two opposition Congress MLAs from the House for refusing to obey his ruling, but he withdrew the suspension order after some time following a request by the parliamentary affairs minister. Following their suspension, Kamalakhya Purkayastha and Rupjyoti Kurmi were marshalled out of the House after they continued questioning Chandra Mohan Patowary, who is also the industry minister, and refused to sit down obeying the Speaker.

They returned to the House after the suspension order was revoked. Noisy scenes prevailed in the House during Question Hour after the two MLAs asked supplementary questions to Patowary about when 3.61 lakh people had got jobs as claimed by him.

As opposition Congress and ruling BJP legislators exchanged heated words, Speaker Goswami was seen repeatedly asking Purkayastha and Kurmi to sit down as he was standing. When they did not sit down, the Speaker said the two Congress MLAs were suspended for the day and ordered marshals to take them out of the House.

Around half an hour after the two were removed, Patowary said to the Speaker, "As we believe in Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, I as the parliamentary affairs minister urge you to withdraw your order suspending Rupam Kurmi and Kamalakhya Purkayastha and allow them to attend the House today." Goswami then revoked his suspension order stating that he had suspended them as he wants to conduct the proceedings in a disciplined and efficient manner giving members of all parties equal opportunity to participate in the proceedings. To a query of AGP member Pabindra Deka earlier, Patowary said 3.61 lakh people from the state have got employment in new startups and skill development industries.

The minister said, "As per the Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam, 2019, any industrialist setting up a unit in the state has to engage indigenous people in 80 per cent of their managerial posts and 10 per cent in other posts." Purkayastha and Kurmi told reporters outside the House that they wanted to know from Patowary when and where these 3.61 lakh people had been employed but he did not give the exact reply. Goswami had suspended Congress member Sherman Ali Ahmed on Monday when the MLA refused to sit down after he was denied permission to raise an issue related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

After the Speaker allowed Purkayastha and Kurmi to return to the House on Thursday, Ahmed said on a lighter note that though he is marshalled out regularly, neither his party colleagues nor the parliamentary affairs minister sought withdrawal of his suspension. As the members broke into laughter, Goswami told the Congress MLA that next time he will take it up suo motu.

Ahmed had been suspended and marshalled out in the previous session also..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Ashish, Manish enter quarters of boxing's Asian Olympic Qualifiers

World championship bronze-winner Manish Kaushik 63kg and Ashish Kumar 75kg made the quarterfinals with facile wins to continue Indias strong showing at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers for boxing here on Thursday. Manish, also a Commonwealth Ga...

Pakistan concerned over violence in Delhi: Qureshi

Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday that his country was concerned over the violence in Delhi and alleged that the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens were efforts to disenfranchise Indias ...

3M taps regional suppliers to meet soaring demand for masks

Diversified manufacturer 3M Co has avoided major supply chain disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak by sourcing materials for its protective face masks from regional suppliers instead of far-flung locations, a company official told Reut...

Senate poised to send Trump USD 8.3 billion plan to fight virus

A USD 8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak should soon make its way to President Trump after a Senate vote planned for Thursday. The money would pay for a multifaceted attack on a virus that is spreading more widely a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020