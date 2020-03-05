Erdogan says Turkey-Russia ceasefire deal begins at midnight in Syria's Idlib
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday a ceasefire in Syria's Idlib region will be effective as of midnight and Turkey will work with Russia to make it lasting.
Erdogan, standing alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin after six hours of talks in Moscow, said Turkey's military reserves the right to retaliate against any attacks by Syrian government forces in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
