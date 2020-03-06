Commonwealth Observers urge Guyana to follow procedures for vote count

Guyana must ensure that the tally of votes from this week's presidential election "properly follows legal steps" dictated by law, the Commonwealth Observer Group said on Thursday in a statement signed by its chairman, Owen Arthur.

The group, which is mostly made up of representatives of former British colonies, said the tabulation of final results "has not yet been completed and verified according to the established procedures."

