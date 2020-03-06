Maha budget: Petrol, diesel to be costlier by Re 1 in state

Petrol and diesel will be costlierby Re 1 per litre in Maharashtra, the state legislature wasinformed on Friday

Finance Minister Ajit Pawar in his budget speechannounced that VAT on petrol and diesel would be increased byRe 1 per litre

This measure would help the state exchequer garner anadditional Rs 1800 crore, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

