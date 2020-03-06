Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civic polls to be held in Andhra Pradesh March 21, 24 and 27

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 17:53 IST
Civic polls to be held in Andhra Pradesh March 21, 24 and 27

Amaravati, Mar 6 (PTI): Elections to mandal and zilla parishad territorial constituencies in Andhra Pradesh will be conducted in two phases on March 21 and 24 while municipalities and municipal corporations will go to polls on March 27. The State Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule for the elections.

Formal notification for the first phase of polls would be issued on Saturday and the last date for filing nominations would be March 11. For the second phase election on March 24, the notification would be issued on the March 10.

For the municipal elections slated for March 27, the notification would be issued on March 13. Counting of votes in rural and urban local bodies would be taken up on March 29. PTI DBV NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus wreaks financial havoc as infections near 100,000

Business districts around the world began to empty and stock markets tumbled on Friday as the number of coronavirus infections neared 100,000 and the economic damage wrought by the outbreak intensified.An increasing number of people faced a...

IAF and UK Armed Forces cricket matches conducted from 4-6 Mar

A series of cricket matches between the IAF cricket team and the UK Armed Forces cricket team was conducted from 04-06 Mar 20 at Sports Complex, Air Force Station Palam, New Delhi.Air Marshal VPS Rana VSM, Director General Administration wa...

Pompeo says China gave imperfect coronavirus data - CNBC interview

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said imperfect data from China on the coronavirus has hindered the U.S. response to the outbreak, faulting Beijing in a television interview with CNBC on Friday.The information that we got at th...

Mitchell Starc looking forward to supporting wife Alyssa Healy during T20 World Cup final

Australias Mitchell Starc is looking forward to supporting wife Alyssa Healy as the pacer is set to leave South Africa early to watch the Womens T20 World Cup final in Melbourne. They were extremely supportive ... so Im very appreciative fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020