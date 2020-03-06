Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt wants to shoot the messenger, Mander alleges in SC in hate speech case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 20:06 IST
Govt wants to shoot the messenger, Mander alleges in SC in hate speech case

Activist Harsh Mander on Friday alleged in the Supreme Court that the Government wants to shoot the messenger, while not acting against the real perpetrators of the Delhi violence, claiming there was nothing inflammatory in his alleged hate speeches. The submission was made by senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, who is appearing for Mander, even as the apex court asked the activist to file his response to the allegations by Delhi Police he made hate speeches including certain objectionable remarks against the court during the protests against the Citizenship Amended Act(CAA) here.

In a matter related to the violence, the Delhi High Court listed for March 12 multiple pleas regarding the violence in northeast Delhi including the ones seeking filing of FIRs against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra for allegedly making hate speeches. The violence has left 53 dead and over 200 injured. The high court on February 27 listed all such matters for hearing on April 13, but the Supreme Court on March 4 observed that such a long adjournment "was not necessary and was not justified".

The apex court had asked the high court to hear on March 6 the matters related to the violence and alleged hate speeches and dispose them "as expeditiously as possible". In the apex court, a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai while dealing with the Mander hate speech case, however, made it clear it has not issued a contempt notice to the activist on the plea of the Delhi Police alleging "derogatory remarks", making insinuations against the apex court and its judges. The court said the plea would now be heard on April 15.

Dave alleged that the government was trying to "brow beat" Mander and there was nothing "objectionable" and "contemptuous" in his speeches. "There is nothing contemptuous, disparaging or inflammatory in his speeches", Dave said, adding, "I am concerned that the Government is willing to shoot the messenger, while not taking action against the real perpetrators".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, referred to another speech of Mander and said its contents are also "contemptuous". The bench then asked the top law officer to file the contents of the other speech by filing another affidavit which can be responded to by Mander as well.

The hearing was marked by heated exchanges between Dave and the law officer who opposed advancing of arguments by another senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan in favour of the activist. "How many lawyers can argue on behalf of Mander in one case?", Mehta asked, adding he would always bring to the notice of the court if somebody makes objectionable remarks against the court and its majesty.

Dave said he would "beseech" the law officer to file same kind of affidavits against BJP leaders for making hate speeches which were blamed for the violence. The Solicitor General opposed the submission of Dave that he would be the first person to bring to the notice of the court if somebody makes a statement against the court and instad alleged Dave will be the "last person" to do that.

Dave then challenged the law officer to file contempt plea against him. The CJI intervened and was visibly irritated when he could not complete his observations on the issue.

"We will not appreciate this. We are not allowed to complete a single sentence," the bench said, making it clear that the matter will be heard after conclusion of the hearing in the Sabarimala case. Mander had sought registration of FIRs against certain BJP leaders for allegedly delivering hate speeches and had moved the top court after the hearing initially was adjourned by the high court till April 13..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of a coronavirusOLYMPICS Crowds will be smaller and receptions have been scrapped at the Tokyo 2020 torch-lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia, Greece next week. The dress r...

S.Korea suspends visas for Japanese in tit-for-tat coronavirus curbs

South Korea said on Friday it would suspend visas and visa waivers for Japan in response to Tokyos own travel restrictions on Koreans, as fears over the spreading coronavirus rekindled a feud between the neighbours dating back to before Wor...

Schemes under AMRUT scheme to be completed by Mar 2020: Suresh Kumar Sharma

The Bihar Assembly on Friday passed the Urban Development and Housing Departments budgetary demand of Rs 7,213.71 crore by voice vote amid a walkout by the opposition parties.Urban Development and Housing minister Suresh Kumar Sharma said t...

India sets out Yes rescue, State Bank of India to take 49% stake

India laid out a rescue plan for Yes Bank on Friday under which State Bank of India will take a 49 stake in the troubled lender, which is struggling with bad loans. Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the restructuring plan woul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020