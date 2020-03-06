President Trump says Taliban could 'possibly' seize power after US leaves

President Donald Trump on Friday said the Taliban could "possibly" overrun the Afghan government after the United States withdraws from the country

"Countries have to take care of themselves," Trump told reporters at the White House. "You can only hold someone's hand for so long." Asked if the Taliban could eventually seize power, Trump said it's "not supposed to happen that way but it possibly will."

