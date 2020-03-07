DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan passes away at 97

K Anbazhagan, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) General Secretary for 43 years, passed away here on Saturday at the age of 97. He breathed his last at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, following a prolonged illness.

Anbazhagan was the General Secretary of DMK for nine times from 1977. He was a nine-time MLA, one-time Lok Sabha member and former finance minister of Tamil Nadu and a close friend of former Chief Minister late Karunanidhi. He was called Peraasiriyar (professor) as he worked as a lecturer in Pachayappa college from 1944 to 1957, later he resigned and contested election.

DMK President MK Stalin released a statement on DMK Anbazhagan's death on Saturday. "DMK condoles the demise of General Secretary K. Anbazhagan. DMK postpones all its party functions for 1 week and all DMK flags to fly half-mast for a week," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.