Biden says his U.S. presidential campaign has raised about $22 mln in 5 days

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Friday his campaign had raised about $22 million in five days, a figure that would represent continued momentum after his sweep of primary wins on Super Tuesday.

"We've already raised about 22 million bucks just in 5 days," Biden said by telephone to a private campaign event, describing it as a sign of "enthusiasm."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.