Was in Bengaluru for daughter's treatment and not in 'any kind of captivity': MP MLA

Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera on Saturday said that he was not in any kind of captivity in Bengaluru and he will meet Chief Minister Kamal Nath soon. "I was in Bengaluru for my daughter's medical treatment. I was not in any kind of captivity. I will meet CM Kamal Nath soon," Shera told reporters here upon returning to Bhopal from Bengaluru.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged that the BJP had escorted four Madhya Pradesh MLAs, including three from his party, to Bengaluru. "Last night, two charter planes were booked by BJP to take MLAs to Bengaluru. One was a 9-seater plane while the other was 12-seater. In the 12-seater plane, four MLAs were taken to Bengaluru. Out of them, three Congress MLAs Bisahulal Singh, Raghuraj Kansana and Hardeep Dang and one Independent MLA Surendra Singh Shera," Singh had said.

He has accused BJP of resorting to horse-trading in order to bring down the Kamal Nath government. (ANI)

