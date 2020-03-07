Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi contributed more than half of WHO's global target to give healthcare coverage: Nadda

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 19:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 19:17 IST
PM Modi contributed more than half of WHO's global target to give healthcare coverage: Nadda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has contributed more than half of the WHO's global target to give healthcare coverage by bringing 55 crore people under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, BJP president J P Nadda said on Saturday. Nadda, a former Union health minister, also said the government aims to open 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres across the country. "The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it will bring 100 crore people under healthcare coverage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already given that to 55 crore people through the Ayushman Bharat Scheme," he said.

"It means Modi ji has contributed to over 50 per cent of the world's agenda single-handedly here in India," Nadda said on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas. The BJP chief said 55 crore people have been given health coverage of Rs 5 lakh each under the scheme.

On the occasion, the prime minister interacted with some Jan Aushadhi Kendra owners and Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna (PMBJP) beneficiaries through a video conferencing session, which was attended by Nadda at Krishna Nagar. "In nearly 700 districts, through 6,700 Jan Aushadhi outlets , medicines worth around Rs 2,200 crore were provided to people at a cost of just Rs 390 crore, in 2019-20," Nadda said The prime minister has tried to help the common man with good quality and affordable medicines through these outlets, he said. In 472 districts, 825 dialysis centres have been opened through which 5.80 lakh people have benefited, the BJP president said, adding that poor people are being provided free dialysis through 4,920 machines throughout the country.

Nadda said around 20,000 health and wellness centres have already been opened and 25,000 more are to be opened this year. In 2014, when the BJP came to power at the Centre, only 100 medicines were in the national list of essential medicines whose prices are determined by the government, he said. "This number has now been raised to 350 at present. A committee has also been set up so that such medicines that are important for many people are brought under the list," Nadda said.

He claimed that due to various initiatives and schemes of the Modi government, the average monthly expenditure of households on medicines has come down from up to Rs 8,000 to around Rs 1,200. Modi's video conferencing programme attended at many places in the city by BJP leaders, including Delhi president Manoj Tiwari and MPs..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Centre brought Yes Bank to brink of bankruptcy, huge loans given to crony capitalists: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday blamed the Centre for bringing Yes Bank to the brink of bankruptcy and alleged that lifelong savings of millions of people disappeared as crony capitalists were given huge loans over the last five years. It c...

Seventy trapped after Chinese coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses

About 70 people were trapped on Saturday after a five-storey hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed in the port city of Quanzhou in southeast China, state media said.A live video stream posted by the government-backed Beijing...

Renovated Animal War Memorial unveiled in Bengaluru

Lieutenant General Milind Hemant Thakur, Director-General of Supply and Transport Corps of the Indian Army, unveiled the renovated Animal Memorial at Agram Grounds in ASC Centre and College here on Saturday. The animal memorial signifies th...

Coronavirus: 3 more tests positive; PM directs officials to make provisions for critical care

Three more persons tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the country to 34, as the government stepped up efforts to combat it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi directing officials to identify p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020