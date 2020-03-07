Left Menu
Development News Edition

Resort demolishment act of vengeance by MP government: BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sanjay Pathak, whose resort in Bandhavgarh was demolished on Saturday by the local administration over alleged encroachment, termed the move as "an act of vengeance" and said there has been continuous pressure on him to join the Congress.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 19:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 19:45 IST
Resort demolishment act of vengeance by MP government: BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sanjay Pathak. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Sanjay Pathak, whose resort in Bandhavgarh was demolished on Saturday by the local administration over alleged encroachment, termed the move as "an act of vengeance" and said there has been continuous pressure on him to join the Congress. Pathak's resort in Bandhavgarh was demolished by the administration after he was given notice for alleged land encroachment.

"This is an act of vengeance by the government. There is a lot of pressure on me. I am being asked to quit BJP and join Congress. If I do not do so, such actions will be taken against me and my family members," Pathak said. He said there was a threat to his life. "I will die but will never quit BJP," he said.

The BJP leader had on Friday alleged that an attempt was made on Thursday to abduct him. "I have not met Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Last night, an attempt was made to abduct me. I just hope that in this political game, I am not abducted and killed. A lot of pressure is being put on me. I will always remain in BJP," Pathak had said and had dismissed reports of him joining Congress.

Pathak, a three-time MLA from Vijayraghavgarh constituency, alleged that the Kamal Nath-led government was involving him in MLA poaching row. Pathak was a Congress MLA from 2008 to 2014. He joined the BJP in 2014 and was appointed a minister of state in 2016 in then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Cabinet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Centre brought Yes Bank to brink of bankruptcy, huge loans given to crony capitalists: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday blamed the Centre for bringing Yes Bank to the brink of bankruptcy and alleged that lifelong savings of millions of people disappeared as crony capitalists were given huge loans over the last five years. It c...

Seventy trapped after Chinese coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses

About 70 people were trapped on Saturday after a five-storey hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed in the port city of Quanzhou in southeast China, state media said.A live video stream posted by the government-backed Beijing...

Renovated Animal War Memorial unveiled in Bengaluru

Lieutenant General Milind Hemant Thakur, Director-General of Supply and Transport Corps of the Indian Army, unveiled the renovated Animal Memorial at Agram Grounds in ASC Centre and College here on Saturday. The animal memorial signifies th...

Coronavirus: 3 more tests positive; PM directs officials to make provisions for critical care

Three more persons tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the country to 34, as the government stepped up efforts to combat it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi directing officials to identify p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020