Centre brought Yes Bank to brink of bankruptcy, huge loans given to crony capitalists: AAP

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 20:41 IST
  • Created: 07-03-2020 20:32 IST
Chadha alleged that the money of Yes Bank's account holders was "stolen" by big capitalists. Image Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday blamed the Centre for bringing Yes Bank to the brink of bankruptcy and alleged that lifelong savings of millions of people disappeared as crony capitalists were given huge loans over the last five years. It claimed that credit given out by Yes Bank grew nearly five times from 2014, when the BJP came to power at the Centre, to 2019.

"Today, millions of people face the risk of losing their lifelong savings. "The biggest reason behind the disappearance of these savings is that Yes Bank gave loans worth millions of crores of rupees to many big crony capitalists in the last five years and today they are not ready to return the money," AAP MLA and senior leader Raghav Chadha told reporters.

Chadha alleged that the money of Yes Bank's account holders was "stolen" by big capitalists. "When the BJP government came to power in 2014, the total credit given out by Yes Bank was only Rs 55,000 crore, this increased to Rs 2,40,000 crore by 2019," he said.

"All this credit was given out to crony capitalists during BJP's rule and now we find that this money, which belonged to the poor and middle-class people, has been stolen," he said. "The Bharatiya Janata Party did not even spare god. Lord Jagannath Trust's Rs 545 crore was deposited in Yes Bank. Along with the money of all the other account holders, this money was also stolen by the big capitalists during the tenure of the BJP," he added.

Chadha alleged that the BJP is "instigating" communal riots to divert people's attention from crucial issues. "Using the issues of CAA, NRC, and NPR, the BJP is instigating riots in the country, and diverting the attention of the country's people from important issues," he said.

"The BJP does not want people to question its government on unemployment, failing banks, and the slowdown of our economy," he added. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday superseded the board of Yes Bank and put a 30-day moratorium, capping the withdrawal limit at Rs 50,000.

The RBI said the restrictions were imposed due to the ailing financial condition of Yes Bank, which had failed to raise capital to keep itself going.

