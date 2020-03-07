Left Menu
Madhya Pradesh CM hits out at BJP leaders for their 'greed for power'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a letter addressed to the people of the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a letter addressed to the people of the state. "I could not have imagined the greed for power will take BJP leaders to such moral decay, Nath said.

"I could not have imagined the greed for power will take BJP leaders to such moral decay that they will start bargaining about the democratic decision of the people of the state," he wrote. The letter was put up by the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee on its Twitter handle.

The Chief Minister termed the "unbecoming conduct" by the BJP leader an attempt to blemish the proud history of the state. "I am shocked, from where does the BJP get inspiration for such misconduct," the Chief Minister asked.

"Today, the BJP leaders have not just attempted to destabilise the state government, they directly attacked the development of the state, he said. [{b1afcfd6-565d-41b2-a71b-f1a44e495395:intradmin/MP_CM.jpg}]

The Chief Minister's comments come in the wake of poaching allegations in Madhya Pradesh Congress. Nath gave a reassurance that all his MLAs were with him. "I am confident that all my MLAs are strongly with the government and are committed to the development of the state," said the Chief Minister.

"I want to make it clear to BJP leaders that in my over forty years of public life, I never gave any place to hate and negativity. Remember, when I was a Union Minister, and there was a BJP government in the state, I contributed to the development of the state. I never thought that there is a BJP government in the state and I should destabilise it," he said. Hitting out at the BJP, the Chief Minister said: "I request the BJP leaders to not show such hunger for power that people lose faith in democracy."

On March 4, the Chief Minister had accused the BJP government of attempting to destabilise the Congress government in the state with the help of Mafias. "BJP with the help of mafias has been unsuccessfully trying to destabilize the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh," Kamal Nath had said. (ANI)

