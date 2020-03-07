PDP leader Ashraf Mir resigns to join Bukhari-led party

PDP leader and former minister Ashraf Mir on Saturday resigned from the party and will join a new outfit being floated by former finance minister Altaf Bukhari. Bukhari, who also left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last year, is expected to announce the new formation here on Sunday.

"Yes, I resigned from the PDP today and join Bhukhari led party," Mir told PTI. Mir, the former MLA from Sonwar, was a minister in the Mehbooba Mufti-led cabinet. Mir had defeated NC leader Omar Abdullah in the 2014 assembly polls. Abdullah also contested from the Beerwah constituency in central Kashmir's Budgam district, which he won..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.