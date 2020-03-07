Left Menu
Kamal Nath should apologise to BJP for horse-trading allegations: MP BJP chief

BJP Madhya Pradesh Chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma on Saturday alleged that Kamal Nath government in the state was formed "on the basis of money power" and said the chief minister should apologise to BJP for Congress allegations about horse-trading against the party.

  ANI
  • |
  Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  Updated: 07-03-2020 22:46 IST
  • |
  Created: 07-03-2020 22:46 IST
BJP Madhya Pradesh Chief VD Sharma (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP Madhya Pradesh Chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma on Saturday alleged that Kamal Nath government in the state was formed "on the basis of money power" and said the chief minister should apologise to BJP for Congress allegations about horse-trading against the party. "Kamal Nath government was formed on the basis of money and is moving ahead with the same machinations. Kamal Nath should apologize to the BJP for making allegations that BJP is trying to purchase the Congress MLAs," Sharma told ANI.

He accused the Congress of speaking lies. "Do you consider the people of Madhya Pradesh foolish? The people of the state are hardworking and honest and know your character. You made promises for loan waiver but to whom? It was not only an election issue," he said.

The chief minister should display "some moral value," he added. Sharma said people were jumping out of a "sinking Congress ship".

" If the government falls, BJP will think of forming a government in the state," he added," he said. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.

The Congress won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly in the last elections and formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs, two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

