Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. judge says Amazon likely to succeed on key argument in contract challenge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 02:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 02:12 IST
U.S. judge says Amazon likely to succeed on key argument in contract challenge
Amazon contends the contract was awarded to Microsoft because of improper influence by President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

A U.S. judge said Amazon.com Inc is likely to succeed on a key argument of its challenge to the U.S. Department of Defense's decision to award cloud computing deal worth up to $10 billion to Microsoft Corp. The opinion by U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Patricia Campbell-Smith was unsealed on Friday. On Feb. 13, she issued an order blocking work on the contract pending resolution of Amazon's court challenge.

Amazon contends the contract was awarded to Microsoft because of improper influence by President Donald Trump. The opinion did not mention Trump or address Amazon's claims of improper influence, but instead focused on how the Pentagon assessed Microsoft's data storage in one price scenario.

Campbell-Smith wrote that Amazon "is likely to succeed on the merits of its argument that the DOD improperly evaluated" a Microsoft price scenario. She said Amazon is likely to show that Microsoft's scenario was not "technically feasible" as the Pentagon assessed. Microsoft spokesman Frank X. Shaw said in a statement the company believes it will ultimately be able to move forward, noting the decision focused on a "lone technical finding by the Department of Defense about data storage" under one price scenario out of six. Shaw said in the one issue cited by the judge, "The government makes clear that in their view Microsoft's solution met the technical standards and performed as needed."

Amazon did not immediately comment on Saturday. Campbell-Smith said, "In the context of procurement for cloud computing services, the court considers it quite likely that this failure is material."

Amazon, which had been seen as a front-runner to win the contract, filed a lawsuit in November just weeks after the contract was awarded to Microsoft. Trump has publicly derided Amazon head Jeff Bezos and repeatedly criticized the giant online retailer. The Amazon lawsuit said the Defense Department's decision was full of "egregious errors," which were a result of "improper pressure from President Donald Trump."

Bezos also owns the Washington Post, whose coverage has been critical of Trump and which has frequently been a target of barbs by Trump about the news media. The Pentagon, which had planned to start work on the contract on Feb. 13, has said it was disappointed in the ruling.

As part of the lawsuit, Amazon asked the court to halt the execution of the contract, known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud, or JEDI. The contract is intended to give the military better access to data and technology from remote locations. Last month, Amazon's cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services, said it was seeking to depose Trump in its lawsuit and suggested the president was trying "to screw Amazon" over the contract.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

Athletics-Barcelona marathon postponed due to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Monaco suffer last-gap defeat at Nice

Monacos Champions League hopes took another knock when they slumped to a 2-1 last-gap defeat at Nice in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The principality side opened the scoring thanks to league top scorer Wissam Ben Yedders 18th goal but Kasper Dolber...

Two more succumb to coronavirus in U.S., New York declares state of emergency

Two more people succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Washington state, officials said on Saturday, bringing the nationwide toll to 19, while the number of confirmed cases in New York jumped by 21 overnight and a cruise ship with infected p...

Soccer-Judge rules Ronaldinho must remain in Paraguayan jail

Former Brazilian international Ronaldinho Gaucho was ordered to remain in jail in Paraguay on Saturday after a judge ruled him a flight risk. The ex-Barcelona forward was arrested on Friday for attempting to enter Paraguay with a false pass...

Rugby-Furious Jones slams ref after 'rubbish' red card for Tuilagi

England coach Eddie Jones broke his own rule about never criticizing match officials when he described the late red card for Manu Tuilagi as absolute rubbish and claimed England ended up playing against 16 men in their 33-30 Six Nations win...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020