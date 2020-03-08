Left Menu
TMC nominates 4 candidates for RS polls

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 14:30 IST
The Trinamool Congress nominated Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor, Dinesh Trivedi and Subrata Bakshi for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, party supremo Mamata Banerjee announced on Sunday

Banerjee tweeted that as a part of her "constant endeavour" towards women's empowerment, she was proud that half of the nominees were women

Sunday is the International Women's Day. PTI SUS SOM NNHMB

