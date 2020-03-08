TMC nominates 4 candidates for RS polls
The Trinamool Congress nominated Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor, Dinesh Trivedi and Subrata Bakshi for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, party supremo Mamata Banerjee announced on Sunday
Banerjee tweeted that as a part of her "constant endeavour" towards women's empowerment, she was proud that half of the nominees were women
Sunday is the International Women's Day. PTI SUS SOM NNHMB
