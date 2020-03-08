Uttarakhand CM unveils nutrition promotion fortnight for women

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday inaugurated the "Poshan Pakhwada 2020" organised by the Department of Women's Empowerment and Child Development on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

This is the second anniversary of the nutrition campaign in the state. The Chief Minister while extending his greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day said dieticians should be arranged across the state to protect women from malnutrition.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also released short films based on the prevention of anaemia in Garhwali and Hindi language. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

