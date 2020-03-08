Law minister condoles death of H R Bhardwaj

BJP leader and incumbent minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday condoled the death of former law minister Hansraj Bhardwaj

Prasad also recalled his association with the senior Congress leader in Parliament

"Deeply condole the sad demise of Shri Hansraj Bhardwaj who for long years served as the Law Minister of India. We were together in the Parliament. May his soul Rest In Peace," Prasad tweeted. Bhardwaj, who also served as governor of Kerala and Karnataka, died after a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening. He was 83.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.