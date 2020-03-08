Salute all women for shaping society, building our nation: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday saluted all women for shaping society and building the nation. The chief minister greeted women on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

"Wish all my sisters, mothers and daughters a happy #WomensDay. It is very heartening to see the growing access to opportunities for women," he tweeted. "Only when women and men become truly equal partners can we progress. My salute to all women for shaping our society and building our nation," he said.

Delhi Commission For Women Swati Maliwal also wished women on the day. "Life doesn't come through begging, one has to snatch it. If you snatch your right from the harsh world, something will happen. Nothing is gained by bowing your head, but things will be achieved by keeping it high," she tweeted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

