Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's Babacan applies to launch new party, calls for more democracy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 15:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 15:11 IST
Turkey's Babacan applies to launch new party, calls for more democracy

A former close ally of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan applied on Monday to register a new political party to challenge his ruling AK Party, saying Turkey needed a "fresh start" and calling for reforms to strengthen the rule of law and democracy. Ali Babacan, a 52-year-old former deputy prime minister, announced last July he was resigning from the AKP over "deep differences" about its direction, and his announcement has been long-awaited.

Babacan a founding member of the AKP, which has ruled Turkey since 2002, served as economy and then foreign minister before becoming deputy prime minister, a role he held from 2009 to 2015. He was well regarded by foreign investors during his time in charge of the economy. "The need has emerged for a fresh start in Turkey," Babacan said in an interview broadcast live on Turkey's Fox TV.

"Nearly 20 years have passed (since the AKP was founded)... Turkey has changed and unfortunately the political party of which I was a member began to do things very contrary to its founding principles," he said. Babacan's supporters submitted an official request to the Interior Ministry on Monday to establish the new party. Its name will be confirmed at a launch event on Wednesday.

"There is a powerful need to create a more prosperous and livable Turkey and this is not possible with the current political order," Babacan said, stressing the importance of democracy, rule of law and human rights. CRITICISM

Opposition politicians, human rights groups and the European Union have long accused Erdogan and his party of trampling on basic freedoms, jailing critics, and undermining democracy, especially since a failed 2016 military coup. In December another one-time close ally of Erdogan, former prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu, established the Future Party to rival the AKP.

Turkey's poor economic performance since a 2018 currency crisis has also eaten into support for Erdogan and his party. Last week, closely followed pollster Metropoll published a report showing Erdogan's job approval in Turkey had fallen to 41.1%, down from 48% around October when a military operation launched in northeast Syria gave the president a boost.

The latest survey was carried out before Turkey's ramped up a separate army operation in northwest Syria's Idlib region. However polls also show limited support for his emerging political rivals. A Metropoll survey last month put support for Davutoglu's party at 1.2% and for Babacan's prospective party at 0.8%. The poll put AKP support on 40%, down from 42.6% at a 2018 general election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Ashraf Ghani sworn in as Afghan president, rival holds parallel inauguration ceremony

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was sworn in for a second term on Monday but his main rival for the top job refused to recognise the inauguration, holding his own swearing-in ceremony as a rival president.Television footage showed Ghani takin...

US STOCKS-Futures plummet on oil shock, virus fears

U.S. stock index futures plunged on Monday after Saudi Arabia launched an oil price war with Russia, sending crude tumbling 25 and intensifying fears about a global recession.The Dow Jones Industrials index was set to fall over 1,300 points...

PSG v Dortmund Champions League tie behind closed doors

Paris Saint-Germain were ordered to play Wednesdays home Champions League tie against German club Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak, police saidThe match will be held without spectators in order to co...

Deforestation for coffee, tobacco production ups malaria risk: Study

The international trade of exports including coffee, timber, cocoa, palm oil, and tobacco is driving 20 per cent of the malaria risk in deforestation hot spots of the world, according to a study. The research, published in the journal Natur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020