Strict action against chemists who stock up sanitisers: Arvind Kejriwal

In the wake of coronavirus scare, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that strict action would be taken by his government against chemists who stock up sanitisers, indicating steps against black marketeers. "Strict action would be taken against those chemists who will stock up sanitisers. We are working in coordination with the Centre to contain the spread of COVID-19," Kejriwal told reporters here.

"Delhi Metro coaches and Delhi Transport Corporation buses are also being sanitised. Those who are healthy are not required to wear face masks," he added. The Centre on Monday confirmed that 43 cases of novel coronavirus infection have been reported in India so far.

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Sunday- one each from Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu. Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary, Union Health Ministry said the disease has so far not caused any deaths in the country. (ANI)

