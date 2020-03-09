Left Menu
YRSCP announces names of candidates for Rajya Sabha elections

The YSR Congress Party on Monday announced the names of four candidates for Rajya Sabha biennial elections.

  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 23:39 IST
Senior YSRCP leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu speaking to ANI on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The YSR Congress Party on Monday announced the names of four candidates for Rajya Sabha biennial elections. "The names of the four nominees are -- Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Mopidevi Venkataramana, Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Parimal Nathwani," party leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu told ANI.

He said Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkata Ramana are from the Backward Class community. "Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy wanted 50 per cent of the four vacancies in Rajya Sabha to be filled by people representing the backward classes," he said.

"Recently, Mukesh Ambani had come to Amaravati wherein he requested the CM to give one Rajya Sabha berth to Parimal Nathwani. Ambani had assured the CM that he will take care of the industrial development of Andhra Pradesh," Venkateswarlu added. The senior YSRCP leader also said candidature to Nathwani was not given because of BJP recommendation. (ANI)

