U.S. 'strongly' opposed to creation of parallel Afghan government -Pompeo

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 03:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 03:35 IST
The United States opposes any efforts to create a parallel government in Afghanistan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday, hours after the country's president and his main election rival held competing inauguration ceremonies.

"We strongly oppose any action to establish a parallel government, and any use of force to resolve political differences," Pompeo said in a statement.

