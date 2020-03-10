U.S. 'strongly' opposed to creation of parallel Afghan government -Pompeo

The United States opposes any efforts to create a parallel government in Afghanistan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday, hours after the country's president and his main election rival held competing inauguration ceremonies.

"We strongly oppose any action to establish a parallel government, and any use of force to resolve political differences," Pompeo said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.