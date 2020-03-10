Melania Trump cancels fundraiser, cites scheduling conflict
Melania Trump has cancelled a California fundraiser set for later this month. Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's spokeswoman, cited an unspecified “scheduling conflict” as the reason on Monday.
The cancellation comes as organizations and groups around the country are scrapping large gatherings amid an outbreak of the new coronavirus. President Donald Trump's reelection campaign had been asking supporters to make a donation for a chance to meet the first lady in California.
“Win a trip to meet first lady Melania Trump in Beverly Hills,” campaign literature said. A date for the event was not included, though it was believed to have been set for mid-March. Mrs. Trump will go ahead with plans to deliver remarks Tuesday at the National PTA Legislative Conference in Alexandria, Virginia, Grisham said.
President Trump, meanwhile, headlined a USD 4 million fundraiser Monday at a private home in the Orlando, Florida, area..
