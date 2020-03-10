Keeping J-K leaders under house arrest undemocratic: Congress MLA NA Haris

Congress leader NA Haris on Tuesday said that keeping Jammu and Kashmir leaders under house arrest is not democratic. Speaking to ANI he said, "It is not done. Keeping the leaders under house arrest in Jammu and Kashmir is not democratic."

Haris said that nobody is talking about it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not talking about it and nothing is happing. "About Kashmir, it is better to say less as nobody is talking about it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not talking about it and nothing is happening. It does not look good," he told ANI.

"I think leaders should be brought to the table and discussion on issues should take place. Do whatever has to be done for the country," he added. The Jammu and Kashmir Administration had on February 5 invoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) against former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah. The duo was detained after the Central government abrogated Article 370 last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.