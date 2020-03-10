Left Menu
MP political crisis: Digvijaya Singh, other Congress leaders meet Kamal Nath

Amid an ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Jitu Patwari, Bala Bachchan, Sajjan Singh Verma, Surendra Singh Baghel and others arrived at Chief Minister Kamal Nath's residence here on Tuesday.

  ANI
  • |
  Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  Updated: 10-03-2020 13:28 IST
  • |
  Created: 10-03-2020 13:28 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid an ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Jitu Patwari, Bala Bachchan, Sajjan Singh Verma, Surendra Singh Baghel and others arrived at Chief Minister Kamal Nath's residence here on Tuesday. The meeting came even as senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party, stating that "it is time to move on."

"Having been a primary member of the Congress Party for the last 18 years. it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," said Scindia in his resignation letter submitted to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. The resignation comes a day after Congress MLAs loyal to Scindia indicated that they may pull out from the Kamal Nath-led government.

In a late-night Cabinet meeting, around 20 Cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh tendered their resignation to Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The Chief Minister has accepted their resignations and is likely to reconstitute the cabinet. Earlier, several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

