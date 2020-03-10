MP crisis: Family not power hungry, tweets Jyotiraditya's son

Amid a rebellion by senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and supporter MLAs that threatens to bring down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, the Gwalior royal's son Mahanaryaman on Tuesday evening tweeted that his family was never power hungry. The Yale University graduate, in two tweets, welcomed the decision of his father to snap ties with the Congress, stating it took courage to "resign from a legacy".

"Sad it had to come to this," his first tweet, from the handle @ASCindia, said. The second tweet read, "I am proud of my father for taking a stand for himself. It takes courage to resign from a legacy. History can speak for itself when I say my family has never been power hungry. As promised we will make an impactful change in India and Madhya Pradesh wherever our future lies." While Mahanaryaman's Twitter handle is not a verified one, a leader close to Jyotiraditya, Pankaj Chaturvedi, confirmed the account belonged to the former Guna Lok Sabha MP's son.

"Mahanaryaman completed a management degree from US last year. He could not participate in the Lok Sabha campaign of his father because of his final exams. Now he is helping his father and getting acquainted with people and workers," Chaturvedi said. Earlier in the day, Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and is likely to join the BJP..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.