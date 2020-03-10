Left Menu
Scindia has betrayed trust of people, party ideology: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday attacked former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia after he resigned from the Congress, saying that he has betrayed the trust of people and the Congress ideology.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday attacked former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia after he resigned from the Congress, saying that he has betrayed the trust of people and the Congress ideology. He said that such people prove that they cannot remain without power and "sooner they leave the better."

Gehlot said that Scindia had "joined hands" with the BJP at a time of "national crisis" when the economy was facing difficulties and the ruling party was "ruining" democratic institutions. "Joining hands with the BJP in a time of national crisis speaks volumes about a leader's self-indulgent political ambitions, especially when the BJP is ruining the economy, democratic institutions, social fabric and as well the Judiciary," Gehlot said.

"Mr Scindia has betrayed the trust of the people as well as the ideology. Such people prove they can't thrive without power. Sooner they leave the better," he said in a tweet. Scindia resigned from the party on Tuesday and tweeted a letter sent to party chief Sonia Gandhi. The date of the letter is March 9.

Scindia said it was time to move on and look ahead at a fresh start. "Having been a primary member of the Congress party for the last 18 years, it is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," Scindia said in the letter.

"While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country. I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party," he said. "To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers, I believe it is best that now look ahead at a fresh start. I would like to thank you and through you all my party colleagues for providing me with a platform to have served the nation," he further said in the letter.

While Scindia resigned, the party expelled him for "anti-party activities." Several MLAs loyal to Scindia have also resigned plunging the Kamal Nath government into a crisis. (ANI)

