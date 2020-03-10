BJP MLA who met MP CM last week scotches switch over rumours

A BJP MLA who had met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath last week amid speculation of switching over to the ruling Congress said on Tuesday he was very much with the saffron party. Maihar MLA Narayan Tripathi had met Nath on March 5, and he had also gone against the BJP line and voted for a Congress-backed bill in the state Assembly in July last year.

"Due to my mother's death on March 9, I could not attend the BJP legislature party meeting and I had informed Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava. I was with BJP, I am with BJP and I will always be with BJP," Tripathi told reporters here in the evening. After meeting Nath, Tripathi, at the time, had claimed it was about discussing development works in Maihar.

The Nath government has plunged into a crisis with senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigning from the Congress and 22 of the latter's supporter MLAs also quitting..

