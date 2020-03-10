Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuelan riot police block opposition march on congress

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Caracas
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 23:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 23:14 IST
Venezuelan riot police block opposition march on congress
Representative Image

Venezuelan security forces used teargas on Tuesday to prevent protesters led by opposition leader Juan Guaido from marching on the national legislature, which pro-government lawmakers seized control of in January. The march, attended by several hundred opposition supporters, advanced only a few blocks towards the congress in downtown Caracas before a phalanx of riot police barricaded the road and began firing teargas to disperse the crowd, Reuters witnesses said.

Guaido for weeks had urged Venezuelans to join the march as a way of reviving street protests against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, branded a dictatorship by Washington. The protests surged in 2019 but have waned as the ruling Socialist Party has clung to power. Tuesday's march was the opposition's first since Guaido returned on Feb. 11 from a diplomatic tour that included a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. It marked another test of Guaido's capacity to mobilize supporters, who are increasingly weary with his inability to oust Maduro despite a broad U.S. sanctions program and Venezuela's long-running economic collapse.

After police dispersed the marchers, Guaido said they would head toward a nearby square where lawmakers would hold a congress session in the street. "We are not going to give the dictatorship the pleasure of generating violence, of wanting to ambush us," Guaido told reporters during the march, which set off from Caracas' wealthy Chacao district.

"Today the objective is to reunite in the streets like the powerful majority that we are." The protest had been expected to meet stiff resistance from security forces, which were deployed around the country on Monday as part of military exercises ordered by Maduro.

"It once again demonstrates the totalitarian nature of this regime," said Lawmaker Williams Davila, his face and eyes red from the teargas. Maduro's government had called its own separate rallies in downtown Caracas, attended by hundreds of red-shirted supporters. Socialist Party Vice President Diosdado Cabello said on Monday that the opposition's march was an attempt to rally its flagging energy.

"Every time the right-wing is cornered, they look for events that can raise the excitement of people who stopped being excited a long time ago. They try to create leadership where there is none," Cabello said. In January, a group of legislators backed by the Socialist Party installed themselves as the leaders of congress after troops blocked Guaido from attending a vote at which he was expected to be elected to a second term as assembly head.

Opposition lawmakers later re-elected Guaido in an extra-mural session, but they have been largely unable to meet at the legislative palace since then. More than 50 countries last year recognized Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate president following Maduro's disputed 2018 re-election, which was widely dismissed as fraudulent.

Venezuela this year is slated to hold parliamentary elections, but the opposition has not determined if it will participate due to concerns over free and fair conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Call centre workers, Zumba dance teachers among new S.Korea coronavirus cases

Financial stories - March 10

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he has no coronavirus symptoms, sees no need to be tested

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has not been tested for the coronavirus, saying he has no symptoms of the disease and was examined by the White House physician.I dont think its a big deal. I would do it. I dont feel that any ...

Bosnia bars entry to travellers from coronavirus-hit countries

Bosnia on Tuesday barred entry to travellers from countries most affected by the coronavirus outbreak, while its Serb region shut all schools and universities and banned public events from March 11 to March 30 to help stem the spread of the...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil rebound after prior day's market rout

Oil and global equity markets rebounded on Tuesday after the prior days steep losses as the worlds biggest economies moved to cushion the impact of the coronavirus, but stock gains in Europe failed to hold as investors remained skittish. Th...

EU to do "everything necessary" to cushion coronavirus economic hit

The European Union will do everything necessary from allowing state aid for companies to engineering an investment fund worth 25 billion euros to combat economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, the blocs national leaders decided on Tue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020