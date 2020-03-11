Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus pushes Irish rivals to open government talks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Amsterdam
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 01:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 01:21 IST
Coronavirus pushes Irish rivals to open government talks
Representative image

Ireland's rival Fianna Fail and Fine Gael parties will open formal coalition talks this week after an inconclusive Feb. 8 election, with Fianna Fail's leader saying the coronavirus outbreak made forming a government "an imperative". Fianna Fail's Micheal Martin has been seeking to form a government but both he and acting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar of Fine Gael has ruled out governing with Sinn Fein, the left-wing pro-Irish unity party which topped the poll and has an equal number of seats to Fianna Fail in parliament.

That means some kind of deal will be needed between the two center-right rivals and traditional dominant forces who have never formed a coalition government together. Fine Gael's initial reluctance, having won only 35 seats in the 160-seat house compared to the 37 each held by Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein, was tempered on Tuesday by the 34 coronavirus cases identified to date that led Varadkar and Martin to meet twice in the last 24 hours.

"Clearly the pubic health crisis has brought a new urgency to discussions. The enormous challenges that are presented to our society make the formation of a government an imperative," Martin said in a video posted by Fianna Fail on Twitter. COURTING THE GREENS

The two parties, which have swapped power at every election since emerging from opposing sides of Ireland's 1920s civil war, said they would continue talks with the smaller Green Party, whose support would be needed to reach a majority in the fractured parliament. Fianna Fail facilitated the last Fine Gael-led minority government from opposition but Martin said last week that he favored a full coalition this time.

The parties said they entered the talks as equal partners, raising the prospect of an agreement to rotate the role of prime minister between Martin and Varadkar. If they cannot agree a government deal and maintain their steadfast opposition to Sinn Fein - chiefly over its role as the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army - a second election would be the only way to break the deadlock.

The IRA fought British rule in Northern Ireland for decades in a conflict in which some 3,600 people were killed before a 1998 peace deal. A Feb. 29 opinion poll showed Sinn Fein's popularity had surged further and that it had almost as much support as its two main rivals combined.

Any coalition deal would have to be ratified by grassroots members of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, for whom a tie-up would have been unthinkable just over a decade ago when the two held more than three-quarters of the seats in parliament. Green party members would also have to approve a deal.

"A global crisis will certainly concentrate minds. Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have long traditions of being in government and their members understand that there has to be a government with a majority position to handle a crisis," said Theresa Reidy, a politics lecturer at University College Cork (UCC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Samsung Display asks Vietnam not to quarantine 700 engineers from virus-hit S.Korea

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

Call centre workers, Zumba dance teachers among new S.Korea coronavirus cases

Financial stories - March 10

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing-Illegal meds not a factor in horse deaths at Santa Anita-report

Illegal medications did not play a part in the deaths of 23 racehorses at Santa Anita Park but 39 of the fatalities were on track surfaces affected by wet weather, the California Horse Racing Board CHRB said in a report on Tuesday. The agen...

Racked by protests, Algeria bars political gatherings over virus

Algerias government has cancelled political gatherings because of the coronavirus, it said on Tuesday, though it was not immediately clear if this would entail a ban on the mass protests that have convulsed the state for more than a year. H...

EXCLUSIVE-Afghan government to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners from jails -decree

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday signed a decree to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners as a move to launch direct talks with the hardline insurgent group to end the 18-year-long war in Afghanistan, according to a copy of the decree s...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Airlines try to stave off calamity as coronavirus locks down ItalyAirlines around the world sank deeper into crisis on Tuesday as the worsening coronavirus epidemic and Italys lockdown h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020