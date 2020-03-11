Left Menu
Development News Edition

Enough stock to last for 3 moths: Mizoram govt on rumours

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aizawl
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 13:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 13:49 IST
Enough stock to last for 3 moths: Mizoram govt on rumours

The Mizoram government on Wednesday said it has enough stock of essential commodities for at least three months, as residents of the state capital made a beeline in markets following rumours that the inter-state borders may be shut amid the coronavirus scare. The rumours on social media after Mizoram's borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh were shut on Monday led to panic among the residents of the state.

A trader told PTI that he has sold over hundred bags of rice and a substantial quantity of other essential grocery items in a day. Supply Minister K Lalrinliana has assured people that they have nothing to fear as the state has "sufficient" stock of essential commodities.

The supply of rice, cooking gas, oil and other essentials is unlikely to be disrupted because Mizoram's border with neighbouring states would not be sealed, he said. It will also be unaffected as Mizoram does not import foodgrains, gas and oil from Myanmar and Bangladesh, he said.

Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department officials said the stock was sufficient to meet the requirement of the state for three months. The state government has prohibited hoarding and hiking prices of essential commodities. It has warned of a legal action against violators under 'The Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980 and the Consumer Protection Act, 2019', they said.

A task force on the mitigation of coronavirus, headed by Chief Secretary Lalnunmawi Chuaungo, said there was enough stock of food items in the state. Chuaungo said no case of coronavirus has been reported in the state till date. However, strict vigilance would be maintained along inter-state and international borders, he added.

Mizoram had on Monday sealed its borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, and banned the entry of foreigners to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. A state home department official said that personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) and state police will be deployed along the India-Bangladesh border while the Assam Rifles assisted by the police positioned at the India-Myanmar border..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Avanse Financial Services Introduces a Special Offer for Female Students on This Women’s Day

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Interest rate on education loan for female students 12.99 5 cashback Appreciation reward at 5 cashback on the tuition fee after successfully completing the course Offer open for s...

First novel coronavirus death in Belgium

Belgium has recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus strain that is sweeping the globe, health officials said Wednesday. Maggie De Block, health minister in the caretaker federal government, said the victim was 90 years old.The m...

Thailand restricts visitor visas to limit virus spread

Thailand will temporarily suspend issuing visas on arrival to visitors from 19 countries and territories, including China, to contain the spread of the coronavirus, its interior minister said on Wednesday.The suspensions were the latest mea...

Erdogan says Turkey to keep border open for migrants until EU fulfills deal

Turkey will keep its border open for migrants trying to travel to Europe until the European Union meets Ankaras expectations over a 2016 migration deal with the bloc, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.In a speech to lawmakers from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020