Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Democratic presidential campaigns weigh next moves as coronavirus fears spread

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 15:30 IST
U.S. Democratic presidential campaigns weigh next moves as coronavirus fears spread

Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders were left to reassess how to campaign in the face of a spreading U.S. coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, after the former vice president nearly swept a big day of nominating contests. The two candidates canceled election night rallies on Tuesday, citing recommendations from public health officials to avoid assembling large indoor crowds.

Biden's campaign also canceled a Thursday get-out-the-vote event in Florida, which with Arizona, Illinois and Ohio will hold primary contests next week to nominate a Democratic challenger to Republican President Donald Trump in November. Biden, the Democratic front-runner, said he would instead deliver on Thursday an address on the U.S. coronavirus response in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

"This is a matter, this whole coronavirus - is a matter of presidential leadership," Biden told reporters on Tuesday night in Philadelphia. "Later this week, I'll be speaking to you on what I believe the nation should be doing to address this virus." COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, is a highly contagious respiratory illness that has so far sickened almost 1,000 people in the United States and killed 29, mostly in Washington state.

The outbreak, which has infected more than 116,000 people and killed more than 4,000 worldwide, has shaken financial markets, forced school closures and prompted organizers to cancel concerts, conferences and sporting events. Exit polls showed that primary voters on Tuesday regarded Biden as a better choice than Sanders to respond to the virus outbreak. In Washington, the state hit the hardest thus far, voters who said they were "very concerned" about it backed Biden over Sanders by a 2-to-1 margin.

Biden, a moderate, and Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, have both criticized the Trump administration over its response to the outbreak. Their campaigns said on Tuesday they would consult with health officials about events going forward. The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law urged state election officials to ensure that concerns about the virus did not interfere with upcoming votes.

"States must not wait a moment longer to take real steps to address the impact of the coronavirus on the 2020 election season," the committee said in a statement. The Democratic National Committee said the next presidential debate, scheduled for Sunday in Arizona, would not have a live audience because of health concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

UAE ready to raise oil supply by 1 mn barrels per day: state firm

The United Arab Emirates national oil company on Wednesday said it was ready to boost its oil supplies by around one million barrels per day amid a price warIn line with our production capacity growth strategy ... we are in a position to su...

Swiss keep border to Italy open, route traffic over main crossings

Switzerland is closing nine secondary border crossings to Italy and directing traffic over main routes to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus while still letting the regions workers get to their jobs, the government said on Wednesda...

Responding to U.S., Iran frets for jailed citizens amid coronavirus

Iran expressed concern on Wednesday about the health of imprisoned Iranians in the United States amid the coronavirus outbreak, a day after Washington called on Tehran to free detained Americans.Iran, the fourth worst-affected nation after ...

INSIGHT-As pressure for coronavirus vaccine mounts, scientists debate risks of accelerated testing

Drugmakers are working as quickly as possible to develop a vaccine to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus that has infected more than 100,000 people worldwide.Behind the scenes, scientists and medical experts are concerned that rushing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020