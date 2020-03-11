People tend to leave the sinking ship: Salman Khurshid reacts on Scindia's resignation

Referring to Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from the Congress party, senior party leader Salman Khurshid on Wednesday said that it is not the first time when the party is in bad times but people tend to leave the sinking ship and return when the time changed. "After getting such respect from the party, Scindia should have a little patience. It is not the first time when the party is in bad times, People leave the sinking ship, friends leave in bad times. The people left and then returned when the time changed," Khurshid told ANI.

"I believe that our party has given respect and recognization to Scindiaji. He had a close relationship with senior members of the party. It is sad to see his decision of leaving the party. He should have informed us about the party's failure. I do not think he will receive the same respect and recognition in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)," he added. Commenting upon the future prospects of Madhya Pradesh government, Khurshid said: "The Congress will face whatever circumstances are there at the moment. Let the picture become clear and then we will see what we can do. As we say, a week is a long time in politics. We keep our fingers crossed. We will make our best efforts and we are hopeful that the MP government will survive and Kamal Nath will lead the government."

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress party on Wednesday flew its remaining MLAs to Jaipur in order to prevent alleged poaching by the BJP. The Congress MLAs took a flight to Jaipur from Bhopal airport on Wednesday noon. The MLAs are likely to stay at the Buena Vista Resort in Jaipur.

About 19 rebel Congress MLAs have been lodged in a resort in Bengaluru, have resigned from the legislative Assembly. The Congress has sent two of its leaders, Sajjan Singh Verma and Govind Singh, to Bengaluru in order to pacify some of the rebel MLAs.

The grand old party has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed the government in the state in 2018. The crisis deepened on Tuesday after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party and at least 22 MLAs close to him announced to withdraw support from the Kamal Nath government. In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

